Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,542 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58.

