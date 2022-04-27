Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 38,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 966,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,021,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $4,748,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 837,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $884,666,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $902.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,450,383. The company has a market cap of $905.95 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $937.92 and a 200-day moving average of $985.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

