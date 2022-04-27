Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 180,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,729. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.