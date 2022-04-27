Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,997,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,975. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

