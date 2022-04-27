Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $758,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 104,030 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 738,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

