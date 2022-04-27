Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$49.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

