Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. 24,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,518. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

