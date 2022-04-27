Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,249,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. 38,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,588. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.