Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,520. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47.

