Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 169,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 45,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,413. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

