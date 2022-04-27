Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

PSK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,003. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

