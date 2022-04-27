Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 677,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $96.40.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

