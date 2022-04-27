Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $109,077.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.80 or 0.07344315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.