AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $244.35 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.12.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

