Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.450-$9.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE AVY traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.