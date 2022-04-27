Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.450-$9.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AVY traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

