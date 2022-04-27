AvidXchange (AVDX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/21/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
- 4/19/2022 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
- 4/8/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 4/4/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
- 3/29/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
- 3/23/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
- 3/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.56.
In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
