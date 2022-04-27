AvidXchange (AVDX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

4/19/2022 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

4/8/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

4/4/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/29/2022 – AvidXchange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/23/2022 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

3/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.56.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

