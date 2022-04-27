Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AVA traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

