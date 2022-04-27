Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $96,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Avnet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Avnet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

