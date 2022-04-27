Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.16. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 29,444.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

