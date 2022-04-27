Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 323,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,483. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

