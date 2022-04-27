Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.93. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

