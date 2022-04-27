Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AXI opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.21. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.67 ($1.28).

