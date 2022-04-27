AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $60.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:AXS traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 486,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

