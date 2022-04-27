Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Ayala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

