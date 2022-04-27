Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.16

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 6386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

