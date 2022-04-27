Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BBVA remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 322,864 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

