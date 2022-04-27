Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in April

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BKKLY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

