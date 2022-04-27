Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

