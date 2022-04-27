Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report $171.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.54 million and the highest is $172.70 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $167.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $701.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $706.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $754.27 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $754.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BOH stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. 352,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,161. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

