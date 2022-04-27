Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NYSE:BOH opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

