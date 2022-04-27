Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,438,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

