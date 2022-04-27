Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.80

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.80 and last traded at C$139.71, with a volume of 2079433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$142.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$168.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.85. The stock has a market cap of C$93.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

