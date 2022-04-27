Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.38

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $14.62. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 1,397 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.