Barclays Trims Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Target Price to GBX 180

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.25) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.52) to GBX 228 ($2.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $$2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

