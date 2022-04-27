Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,032. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

