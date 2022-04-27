Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $491.30

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 491.30 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 492.80 ($6.28), with a volume of 1257618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.20 ($6.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 710 ($9.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.69) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 541.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 632.22. The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,516.29).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

