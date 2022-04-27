Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBSI stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

