Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 1,280.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 789,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.02) to €76.50 ($82.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($77.42) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

