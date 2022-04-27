Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

BAX stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,769. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

