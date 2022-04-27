Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.14

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.14 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 131415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

