Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter.
Shares of BTE stock opened at C$6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.71. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.
About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
