BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,334 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 555,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

