BBR Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after buying an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

