BBR Partners LLC Buys 871 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,704. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

