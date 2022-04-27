BBR Partners LLC Buys 902 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. 870,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,227,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

