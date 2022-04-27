BBR Partners LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.85. 522,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,666. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

