BBR Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,035,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 135,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $116.97 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.