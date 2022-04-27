BBR Partners LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.7% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10,183.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 1,373,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

