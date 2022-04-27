BBR Partners LLC Purchases 301 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

