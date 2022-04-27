BBR Partners LLC Purchases 948 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. 4,690,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

